18-wheeler left hanging near the eastbound Katy Freeway following collision

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — An 18-wheeler was left dangling over the side of an overpass after a three-vehicle crash late Thursday morning at the Grand Parkway interchange, according to Houston TranStar.

The crash was reported at 10:44 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 10 at SH 99. Eastbound lanes were closed from the Grand Parkway interchange to Pin Oak Road as emergency crews responded.

KHOU-TV reported that two men in the cab of the 18-wheeler suffered minor injuries. Authorities did not immediately release information about injuries to anyone else involved or the extent of damage to the other vehicles.

Covering Katy News will update this story as more information becomes available.