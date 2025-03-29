1,000 Summer Jobs Now Open at Typhoon Texas Waterpark as Iconic Houston Attraction Marks 10th Anniversary

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — Typhoon Texas is launching its annual summer hiring campaign with more than 1,000 seasonal positions available as the popular waterpark celebrates a decade of operation in Houston.

The waterpark is seeking applicants for roles across multiple departments including water safety, food & beverage, admissions, park services, and maintenance as it prepares for the 2025 summer season.

"We're hiring enthusiastic individuals with a positive, can-do attitude," says John Pham, vice president of marketing for Typhoon Texas. "Besides getting paid 'to summer,' our team members develop essential skills such as time management, communication, teamwork, and problem-solving which will serve them well down the road."

Interested candidates can apply online at www.TyphoonTexas.com/Houston by clicking on the Jobs tab. The park will conduct interviews on a rolling basis, and all applicants must be at least 15 years old.

First-time job seekers without formal work experience should highlight volunteer work, extracurricular activities, and academic achievements during their interviews, according to Pham.

Employee benefits include competitive wages, free Friends & Family tickets, discounted in-park food and retail, scholarship opportunities, and leadership development programs.

The waterpark, now entering its tenth year of operation, has become a summer tradition for many Houston-area residents seeking relief from the Texas heat.