Katy ISD Names Krista Gillaspia Principal of Nottingham Country Elementary

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A veteran educator and former district award winner will lead Nottingham Country Elementary School, Katy Independent School District officials announced Wednesday.

Krista Gillaspia, currently assistant principal at Hayes Elementary, will start as principal on Jan. 6. She was named the district's Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year in 2023.

"I am thrilled to be back at Nottingham Country as principal and I look forward to leading the students and staff," Gillaspia said. "I am excited to rekindle old relationships and foster new ones with students, staff and families to nurture and lead our young Knights on their path to excellence."

Superintendent Ken Gregorski expressed confidence in the appointment.

"Mrs. Gillaspia is an experienced leader who will build upon the culture of student and staff achievement at Nottingham," Gregorski said. "I anticipate that she will continue the long legacy of strong leadership there and I look forward to seeing the positive impact she will make."

Gillaspia brings nearly 20 years of education experience to the role, having served as a classroom teacher, instructional coach and administrator. She holds a master's in educational management from the University of Houston Clear Lake and a bachelor's in human development from the University of Texas at Austin.

She replaces Tracy Stroud, who is moving to a district administration position.