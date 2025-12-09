Texas Secretary of State Launches Investigation Into Harris County Voter Registration Practices

HOUSTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson has informed Harris County officials that her office received a complaint and will investigate potential issues with voter registrations, according to a letter sent last month to county officials.

The investigation could lead to state oversight of Harris County's voter registration operations under a 2023 law.

State Officials Cite Serious Concerns

"I take the issues raised in this complaint very seriously, and my office will begin an immediate investigation," said Secretary Nelson. "If we find reason to believe the Harris County voter registrar is failing to protect voter rolls or is not operating in the good faith Texans deserve, we will not hesitate to take the next step toward state oversight."

Nelson's office sent the letter to Tax Assessor-Collector and Voter Registrar Annette Ramirez in response to allegations that some voters registered using post office box addresses rather than physical residence addresses as state law requires.

Concerns about P.O. box-only registration:

Makes it harder to verify actual residency in a jurisdiction

Could enable people to register in districts where they don't actually live

Complicates verification of voter eligibility for local elections

2023 Law Enables State Oversight

The investigation falls under Senate Bill 1933, authored by Sen. Paul Bettencourt, which allows the Secretary of State's office to assume administrative oversight of county election operations if investigators find systematic problems.

Only certain individuals may file such complaints, including candidates, county or state political party chairs, presiding or alternate presiding election judges, or heads of specific-purpose political committees. The complainant must have participated in the relevant election.

County Has 30 Days to Respond

Harris County has 30 days to respond to the Secretary of State's office.

"County election officials are obligated to maintain accurate voting registrations and remove ineligible voters," said Secretary Nelson. "I will use all tools available to me to provide accountability when it comes to elections."