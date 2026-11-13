Second Katy-area poker club raided in three weeks as DA vows countywide crackdown

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare is promising a countywide crackdown on illegal poker operations following two raids in the Katy area, one last night, that resulted in eight arrests over three weeks.

Teare delivered the warning Thursday night, Nov. 12, as Harris County sheriff's deputies raided Katy Poker at 24445 Katy Freeway, along the eastbound frontage road between Katy Fort Bend Road and the Grand Parkway (Highway 99). Four people accused of participating in an illegal gambling operation were arrested.

The raid followed an Oct. 22 operation at 101 Poker Club on the Katy Freeway near North Westgreen Boulevard, where Houston police arrested four people and seized more than $118,000. Covering Katy News reported on that raid and independently confirmed four days later that the business had reopened.

"This is not a one-off issue," Teare told reporters Thursday night. "We understand that this is a problem countywide, and it's something that we're all — all the agencies are partnering together to stop."

Teare said investigators have been examining other gambling establishments and indicated additional enforcement operations are expected.

"We've been working and looking at this, at this location and at a number of others that you will see in the future," he said.

Four arrested in latest Katy poker raid

Harris County Sheriff's Office Capt. Mike Santos said investigators had been examining Katy Poker for approximately a year before Thursday's raid.

Four people involved in operating the establishment were arrested. We're told the investigation targeted those involved in running the business rather than customers playing poker.

Teare said prosecutors were pursuing charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and anticipated possible money laundering charges as investigators examined the club's finances.

The names of the four people arrested were not announced at the news conference, and their cases were not yet available in Harris County District Clerk records.

Teare said customers were identified and escorted from the establishment but were not arrested.

"They're escorted out, and they didn't break the law," he said.

Santos said investigators had identified many of the people they intended to arrest before entering the establishment. Employees could play different roles in an illegal gambling operation, including working as dealers, controlling access to the business or handling money, he said.

DA calls illegal gambling a quality-of-life crime

Teare said the crackdown is intended to address more than violations of gambling laws. He argued that illegal gambling establishments can attract additional criminal activity affecting surrounding communities.

"I know that these are quality-of-life crimes," Teare said. "These are affecting not just the people here, but the radiation of crime out of these places affects everyone in Harris County."

Teare compared the enforcement effort to previous operations targeting illegal after-hours clubs, saying criminal activity associated with such establishments can extend beyond their walls.

Santos cautioned that investigators have not determined whether Katy Poker was involved in crimes beyond the alleged illegal gambling operation.

"These are long-term investigations," Santos said. "It may not lead us anywhere..... Or it could lead us to long-term other crimes."

Investigators plan to examine financial records, bank accounts and other evidence to determine how much money the business collected and whether additional crimes occurred.

Why authorities say the poker operation was illegal

Texas law provides a defense to prosecution for certain private poker games when specific conditions are met, including restrictions on who can profit from the gambling.

Some commercial poker clubs operate under business models designed to comply with those requirements, charging customers for food, beverages, memberships or time at a table rather than taking money directly from wagers.

Teare said Katy Poker was allegedly collecting a percentage of the money wagered during poker hands, a practice known as taking a "rake."

"They can't take what's called a rake of every pot because that changes the odds for everyone at the table," Teare said.

He explained that the practice reduces the amount of money players receive when they win, unlike establishments that charge fixed fees for seats or food and drink.

During Thursday's news conference, a reporter asked whether customers knew the establishment was keeping a percentage of the money wagered.

"I'm almost a hundred percent sure they did not know," Santos said.

Teare followed with an observation about why an establishment collecting an illegal rake would be unlikely to advertise the practice.

"And if they put a sign up saying the rake is this, it would kinda be highlighting that they're committing a crime," Teare said.

Teare emphasized that authorities are not targeting poker clubs simply because they offer poker games. He said some establishments operate within the law and that illegal operations create problems for those businesses.

"There are places in Harris County that are doing it safely and correctly, and it makes it more difficult for good establishments to run when you have criminal establishments like this," he said.

First Katy raid resulted in four arrests, $118,000 seizure

The Oct. 22 raid at 101 Poker Club was conducted by the Houston Police Department's Vice Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Four people were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity: Stephen Joseph Hohman, 28; Brian Adam Keegan, 61; Laura Nicoleta Respondek, 41; and Randolph Aaron Reynolds, 41.

Criminal complaints obtained by Covering Katy News alleged that the gambling operation began June 5 and continued until the raid.

The club announced plans to reopen Oct. 23, less than 24 hours after the raid. Covering Katy independently confirmed Oct. 26 that the establishment was operating.

The reopening raised questions about whether arrests and the seizure of money would be enough to prevent businesses accused of illegal gambling from resuming operations.

Could Katy Poker reopen?

During Thursday night's news conference, a reporter questioned whether Katy Poker might reopen within 24 hours, despite the arrests.

Santos said authorities would continue working with other law enforcement agencies, including financial crimes investigators, to determine whether the business could be shut down or whether its operators might attempt to reopen elsewhere.

Teare said prosecutors are examining multiple approaches to preventing illegal gambling operations from resuming business.

He pointed to previous enforcement efforts against after-hours clubs, including one establishment authorities were able to close for 45 days.

"One of the biggest problems is will they be blowing and going tomorrow?" Teare said. "And we've got to ensure that we can come at this in every way possible to stop exactly that."

Teare said Thursday's raid was not the conclusion of the investigation. Authorities plan to trace bank accounts and examine financial transactions to determine the scope of the alleged operation.

Officials had not announced how much money Katy Poker allegedly collected or the value of any cash or property seized during Thursday's search.

Santos said investigators had not determined whether the people involved in Katy Poker were connected to other gambling establishments.

With two Katy-area poker clubs raided in three weeks, Teare has made clear that authorities intend to continue investigating similar operations throughout Harris County.

The allegations against those arrested have not been proven in court.

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