Paxton sues Harris County over $1.3 million for immigrant legal defense, calls expenditure 'evil and wicked'

AUSTIN (Covering Katy News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Harris County on Monday, claiming commissioners unlawfully allocated more than $1.3 million in taxpayer funds to nonprofit organizations that provide legal services to immigrants facing deportation.

In a 4-1 vote, the Harris County Commissioners Court recently approved distributing more than $1.3 million to several organizations, including the Galveston-Houston Immigrant Representation Project, Justice for All Immigrants, Kids in Need of Defense, Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, and BakerRipley.

Paxton's lawsuit argues the expenditures violate the Texas Constitution, which prohibits governmental entities from giving public funds to private entities that do not serve a legitimate public purpose.

"We must stop the left-wing radicals who are robbing Texans to prevent illegals from being deported by the Trump Administration," Paxton said in a statement. "Beyond just being blatantly unconstitutional, this is evil and wicked."

The attorney general characterized the organizations as "radical leftist" and "radical open-border activist groups." He said the funds would be used to oppose deportations of people who entered the country illegally.

The lawsuit contends the expenditures constitute unconstitutional grants of public funds to subsidize legal defense for immigrants who "ought to be deported."

Harris County officials had not immediately responded to requests for comment.

