Harris County Deputy and Daughter Killed in Katy Freeway Crash

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Harris County Constable’s Office that patrols unincorporated Katy is mourning the loss of a deputy and her young daughter, both killed in an overnight car wreck on the Katy Freeway near Washington Avenue in Houston early Friday.

Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Katherine Hutson was working an off-duty job early Wednesday in the 5800 block of the Katy Freeway, providing traffic safety for maintenance workers during a road closure. Shortly after 3 a.m., a vehicle struck her personal car from behind, causing it to burst into flames. Hutson, a single mother, and her 7-year-old daughter, who was also inside the vehicle, were both killed in the crash.

The investigation led police to close all westbound freeway lanes at the IH-610 West Loop for approximately eight hours. The roadway reopened around 11 a.m.

The bodies of Deputy Hutson and her daughter were taken to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office under police escort. Deputies stood at attention as Hutson’s flag-draped casket was wheeled into the building.

KTRK Channel 13 reported that toxicology and DWI tests determined the driver who struck Hutson’s car was impaired. That driver and a passenger in the vehicle were not seriously injured.

“Deputy Hutson, 46, had been with Precinct 5 since 2006, serving in Patrol, Parks, Toll Road, and, most recently, our Civil Division,” said Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap. “Katherine was a loving and caring mother as well as a dedicated deputy,” Heap said. “She was a friend to many in our department, and her smile and upbeat personality will be dearly missed. I ask you all to keep her family and loved ones in your prayers.”

The Houston Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney's Office are investigating the case.