New Pump Station in Katy area Begins Delivering Surface Water From Lake Houston to West Harris County

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A new regional pump station on Fry Road in Katy has begun delivering treated surface water from Lake Houston to communities across west Harris County, marking a major milestone in one of the largest water infrastructure projects in the region's history.

At approximately 11:15 a.m. on June 2, the West Harris County Regional Water Authority opened a valve at its Central Pump Station, located at 4655 Fry Road, and began pumping treated surface water into its distribution system. Officials expect the authority to distribute about 52 million gallons of surface water per day throughout 2026.

The opening represents the latest step in a decades-long effort to reduce dependence on underground aquifers and secure a reliable water supply for one of Texas' fastest-growing regions.

× Expand Covering Katy News A portion of the Central Pump Station property, located at 4655 Fry Road in Katy.

Water Travels From Lake Houston to Katy

The water originates at Lake Houston and is treated at Houston's Northeast Water Purification Plant before traveling through a network of major transmission pipelines to municipal utility districts that serve homes, businesses and schools throughout west Harris County and parts of northern Fort Bend County.

Lake Houston receives inflows from the Upper San Jacinto River Basin and additional raw water from the Trinity River through the Luce Bayou Interbasin Transfer Project. Water from the Trinity River is pumped through dual 96-inch pipelines and an earthen canal system into Lake Houston before undergoing treatment and distribution.

The Central Pump Station in Katy is a major component of the Surface Water Supply Project, a regional effort designed to strengthen long-term water reliability and comply with groundwater reduction requirements established by the Harris-Galveston Subsidence District.

Why the Region Is Moving Away From Groundwater

Regional officials say the conversion to surface water is necessary because excessive groundwater pumping contributes to land subsidence, or the gradual sinking of the ground.

"Switching to surface water is essential in the Houston region because of subsidence, the gradual sinking of the ground as aquifers are depleted," Eric Hansen, president of the West Harris County Regional Water Authority, said in a June release.

He added that the transition away from groundwater wells is "part of the long-term strategic planning for the viability of the region as a whole."

Some Residents May Notice Minor Changes

As surface water reaches local utility districts, many residents are receiving notices that their systems are switching from chlorine to chloramines as the primary disinfectant.

According to notices distributed by Inframark, the change is "intended to benefit our customers by reducing the levels of disinfection byproducts (DBPs) in the system, while still providing protection from waterborne disease."

The notices also advise customers that "there may be a slight change to taste and odor, and possibly discoloration for a short period of time" as the new water moves through distribution systems, adding that "this will not compromise the safety of the water."

The notices further advise dialysis patients to ensure their treatment systems properly remove chloramines. Aquarium owners also may need to use water treatment products and filters designed for chloraminated water because the disinfectant can be harmful to fish.

× Expand WHCRWA Water is pumped from Lake Houston to the Katy area.

A Milestone Years in the Making

Officials say the activation of the Katy pump station reflects decades of planning, engineering, construction and investment by the West Harris County Regional Water Authority and its regional partners.

While many residents may notice little more than a temporary change in the taste or smell of their water, officials say the project represents a significant step toward ensuring reliable water supplies for Katy-area communities and the broader region for generations to come.