Middle School Student Shot Dead in Northwest Harris County After Altercation with Group of Boys

NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY — Harris County Sheriff's Office has yet to make an arrest after a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday night following an altercation with a group of teenagers in northwest Harris County. The location of the shooting has a Katy address and is near North Fry and Freeman roads, but within the Cy-Fair Independent School District.

According to KPRC deputies were first called to High Stone Lane and then directed to a retention pond at the corner of Sandy Bay and Stockfield Lane where the boy's body was discovered.

"Detectives determined the 14-year-old, and several friends at the location, were approached by a group of unknown males and following some type of an altercation, the unknown males opened fire, striking the 14-year-old," the Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

According to Fox 26, family members identified the boy who was shot as Jaquai Thompson. Family members say the boy, who went by the nickname "Quay," was an 8th grader at Rowe Middle School in Cy-Fair ISD.

The suspects were described as males approximately 15 to 17 years old.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).