Memorial Hermann Opens Cypress Rehabilitation Clinic Following Katy Expansion Announcement

CYPRESS, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Memorial Hermann opened a new rehabilitation hospital is opening in Cypress this week, as part of a broader expansion across northwest Houston that includes a major expansion recently announced in Katy.

TIRR Memorial Hermann's new outpatient facility will bring specialized rehabilitation services closer to patients in Cypress, northwest Houston and northwest Harris County who previously had to travel farther for treatment.

The hospital earned a No. 2 national ranking in U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best Hospital rankings.

Expanding Access to Specialized Care

Rhonda Abbott, senior vice president and CEO of TIRR Memorial Hermann, said the Cypress location addresses a growing need in the area.

"Opening this clinic in Cypress represents a significant step forward in how we can better support this part of our community," Abbott said. "Patients in Cypress, northwest Houston and Harris County will have more convenient access than ever to the same exceptional care, advanced technology, and highly trained specialists that have made TIRR Memorial Hermann a national leader in rehabilitation."

Services and Treatment Options

The clinic will offer individualized treatment plans from specialized therapists using advanced equipment tailored to each patient's recovery needs.

Services will treat a range of conditions including brain and spinal cord injuries, amputations, balance disorders, cerebral palsy, cardiac issues, orthopedic injuries and neurodegenerative disorders.

The clinic opens at 27700 Highway 290, Suite 130, in Cypress.