Richmond Man Dies from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Following High-Speed Chase Through Katy Area

HOCKLEY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A 46-year-old Richmond resident died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an extensive police chase through the Katy area that spanned multiple jurisdictions in the greater Houston metropolitan area on Monday.

Brett Osborne succumbed to his injuries at Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital Monday evening after the dramatic pursuit, according to Katy Police Chief Bryon Woytek.

The incident began at 12:21 p.m. Monday when local authorities, including the Katy Police responded to reports of a stolen work vehicle in the 25500 block of Morgan Parkway, located near the Spring Green Boulevard corridor between Katy Flewellen Road and Kingsland Boulevard in unincorporated Katy, Fort Bend County. Law enforcement officials successfully tracked the vehicle with assistance from the owner.

Multiple agencies, including the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety, joined the high-speed pursuit as the suspect refused to comply with officers' commands to stop.

After driving several miles through the Katy area, Osborne finally halted at the intersection of Community Reach Boulevard and Mound Road in Hockley.

When officers approached the stolen vehicle, they discovered the suspect had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Emergency medical personnel transported him to Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"No other persons, property or officers were injured during this event," police officials confirmed.