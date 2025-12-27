Suspect arrested in Katy armored car robbery was free on probation after shooting a man

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — A Houston man accused of robbing a Brinks armored car in Katy had been set free on probation just one month earlier after being convicted of shooting a man in Houston, according to court records obtained by Covering Katy News.

From shooting conviction to probation

Amon Alexander, 22, shot Brandon Batiste on Aug. 2, 2024. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Instead of going to prison, Judge Emily Detoto signed off on a plea deal offered by the Harris County District Attorney's Office allowing Alexander to walk free with six years probation. The plea deal was signed on Oct. 10, 2025 and it would not be long before Alexander would be accused of another felony involving a gun.

Armored car robbery one month later

About one month after being released on probation, Alexander allegedly helped rob an armored car on Nov. 15, 2025, at the H Mart supermarket in Katy's Asian Town. The thieves got away with approximately $90,000.

Deputies responded at approximately 8 a.m. to the H Mart grocery story at 23119 Colonial Parkway in Katy's Asian Town shopping center.

"Witnesses reported that a Brinks armored truck parked in front of the store was being robbed by two male suspects armed with rifles," Deputy Thomas Gilliland told Covering Katy News.

The robbers took the security guard's weapon and drove away in a white Hyundai.

Houston Police union criticizes probation decision

The Houston Police Officers' Union questioned why Alexander received probation instead of prison time.

"Amon Alexander was just given probation in October for Aggravated Assault - after attempting to kill multiple people and shooting one person in Northeast Houston," the union said. "Another crime that shouldn't have happened."

Three men arrested in robbery

Alexander was arrested Tuesday along with Darius Alexander, 29, and Willie Earl Boyd, 33. All three face charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Court records show Alexander broke the rules of his probation by not keeping a job, having a gun and not finishing required programs.

A judge has issued a warrant for his arrest because of these probation violations.

Alexander is being held in the Harris County Jail on $150,000 bond. His next scheduled court appearance is Feb. 11, 2026.