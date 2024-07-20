Katy teachers finalists for region's highest honor

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Independent School District's two Districtwide Teachers of the Year, Jaymee Herrington and Sara Burke, have both been selected as finalists for the Region 4 Education Service Center’s Teacher of the Year program.

Herrington, an elementary teacher at Katy ISD’s Cimarron Elementary, is among the region’s six finalists for Elementary Teacher of the Year. Burke, a Taylor High School teacher, is one of seven teachers being considered for the Service Center’s Secondary Teacher of the Year honor.

Herrington and Burke will join other finalists from the region at a recognition ceremony on August 1, where Region 4 will announce the winners. The winners will then proceed to compete in the Texas Teachers of the Year program, with finalists for the state honor to be announced later this fall.

“This is a credit to the quality of educators we have here in Katy ISD,” said Superintendent, Dr. Ken Gregorski. “Congratulations to both Jaymee and Sara for their continued dedication and service. Every day they are modeling the excellence in education for which Katy ISD is known.”

Region 4 Education Service Center encompasses 48 school districts across an eight-county area in southeast Texas, supporting over 1 million students and more than 150,000 educators.