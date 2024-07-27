Katy area Murder Suspect Charged - He was Free on Bond at the time of the Killing

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators have arrested Thomas Briscoe, 31, in connection with the stabbing death of Jacob Trevino, 31, last Sunday in a neighborhood off Greenhouse Road near West Little York Road.

The murder happened at 6014 Sugar Field Lane in Katy, Harris County. According to court records, Briscoe is a neighbor who lives on the same street, very close to the victim.

On July 21, 2024, at approximately 4:40 p.m., HCSO deputies responded to a distress call and discovered Trevino dead with multiple stab wounds.

"Deputies were able to determine the victim had been in a fight inside a residence before fleeing the home and asking neighbors for help," a Sheriff's Office report says. "Witnesses also reported seeing a black male in a wheelchair fleeing the residence in a black four-door sedan, possibly a Mercedez Benz."

Briscoe was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 24, at a local hospital, but it is unclear why he was at the hospital.

At the time of the murder, court records show that Briscoe was free on bond for charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon and burglary with intent to commit another felony. Those cases are still active even though they happened more than a year ago, in June 2023.

Detectives have not revealed why Briscoe would kill his neighbor. They appear to be close to doing so. Their statement says the motive is "pending."

Briscoe was still at the Harris County Jail when this article was published, with his bond set at $350,000, but in Harris County, that's no guarantee he'll remain locked up. Harris County judges have received a great deal of negative attention for lowering the bonds of violent offenders, allowing them to walk free more easily before their trial.

The neighborhood where the murder happened is a short distance from Cypress Lakes High School, a Cy-Fair ISD campus.

The HCSO Homicide and Crime Scene Unit led the investigation and has urged anyone with additional information to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the HCSO Homicide Division at 713-274-9100.