Man ordered deported nearly a decade ago arrested in Katy for brutal 2023 attack the Addicks area

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — An illegal alien wanted in connection with the brutal beating and rape of a 22-year-old woman has been arrested in Katy, not far from where the attack happened more than two years ago.

Cesar Orlando Castro Serrano, 26, entered the United States illegally in 2015, and an immigration judge ordered his removal the following year. ICE has now placed a detainer on him at the Harris County Jail.

“This heinous predator should have never been in our country,” said Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin.

Castro Serrano is from El Salvador and was arrested Nov. 10 by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and turned over to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, after two years on the run. He faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Castro Serrano is accused of attacking the victim on Feb. 15, 2023, in a wooded area behind the Homewood Suites apartment complex at 14200 Park Row near the Katy Freeway and Addicks Satsuma Road.

Houston police found the woman around 6:10 a.m. that day with severe head injuries. She was in critical condition when paramedics took her to a hospital.

According to Houston police, the woman was hit in the back of her head with a tire iron, raped and left to died in the woods. Houston police issued a warrant for Castro Serrano on March 23, 2023, but he was not caught until ICE arrested him last week.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens to continue to victimize American citizens. If you come to our country illegally and victimize Americans, we will find you and arrest you. That’s a promise," McLaughlin said.