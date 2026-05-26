Hundreds gather at Bear Creek Park to honor fallen heroes at annual Memorial Day ceremony

WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) – Hundreds of community members gathered at the Harris County War Memorial in Bear Creek Pioneers Park on Monday, May 25, to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation during Precinct 4's annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

Veterans, Clergy Offer Remarks at Memorial Day Program

The event, hosted by Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones featured remarks from several veterans and community leaders: Daniel Rodriguez, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Chief Operations Officer at Harris County Precinct 4; Mia Garcia, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Executive Director of Texas Veterans Network at Combined Arms; and Leo Elwood, a U.S. Army veteran and Chief of Staff at the Harris County Office of Managed Assigned Counsel. Father Miguel Solorzano, Pastor at St. Bartholomew the Apostle Catholic Church, also offered remarks.

× Expand HC Pct. 4 A granite wall bearing the names of Harris County's war dead flanks a central monument honoring those who served in World War I topped by a bronze eagle, at the Precinct 4 Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 25, 2026.

21-Gun Salute, Taps Mark Solemn Ceremony

The program included a wreath ceremony by Constable Terry Allbritton's Harris County Precinct 5 Color Guard, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of Taps by VFW Post 9182.

× Expand HC Pct. 4 A 21 gun salute at the Harris County Precinct 4 Memorial Day Celebration on Monday, May 25, 2026 and Bear Creek Pioneers Park.

Harris County War Memorial Has Honored the Fallen Since 1985

Established in 1985, the Harris County War Memorial stands as a lasting tribute to Harris County residents who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War I and the conflicts that followed. Commissioner Briones hosts the annual ceremony as a time of reflection, remembrance, and unity.