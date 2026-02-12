Houston Texans to Build New Headquarters and Practice Facility in Bridgeland near Katy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Houston Texans will build their new headquarters and practice facility in the masterplanned community of Bridgeland, near Katy, as part of a major public-private partnership approved Wednesday by county commissioners. Their games will still be played at NRG Stadium.

The landmark economic development initiative, led by Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones and Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey, would provide residents better access to county services, increase recreational amenities and improve infrastructure in unincorporated Northwest Harris County.

Workforce Training and Youth Programs Included

The project also includes local hiring and workforce training through apprenticeship programs for construction and trade partners. Community events, including youth sports programs, will be hosted at the athletic facility, with sports internships and educational programming available for high schools in Cypress-Fairbanks and Waller independent school districts as well as Lone Star College.

"This public-private partnership reflects what we strive to do every day in Harris County — transform lives through education, job training and employment opportunities," Briones said. "As a former teacher, I am especially energized by the collaboration that will take place with high school and college students through internships and other educational programs."

Briones said the project would create jobs, allow more convenient access to county services, enhance health and wellness with new green spaces and increase connectivity with infrastructure investments.

"This memorandum of understanding between Precincts 3 & 4, Howard Hughes and the Houston Texans is a powerful commitment to the residents of Harris County," Ramsey said. "This agreement covers everything from infrastructure improvements, more access to Harris County services, youth development and economic growth."

Toro District to Bring Major Economic Impact

The MOU establishes a path toward development of the Toro District, an 83-acre, mixed-use sports and entertainment destination in Bridgeland Central, the Howard Hughes community in Northwest Harris County. The mixed-use development is projected to drive $34 billion in economic impact across the region, create more than 17,000 jobs and feature 61 acres of retail, restaurant, hotel, commercial, entertainment and medical office space in Bridgeland Central, the community's emerging 925-acre urban core.

Houston Texans Headquarters and Training Facility

"Today is a historic day for the Houston Texans, our fans and the Greater Houston area as we partner with Howard Hughes and Harris County on a world-class sports and entertainment destination, including our new headquarters and training facility," said Cal McNair, chair and chief executive officer of the Houston Texans. "This project reinforces our long-term commitment to Harris County and our focus on driving growth and opportunity for the community."

"This is not just a headquarters. It is a statement about where Houston is going," said David O'Reilly, chief executive officer of Howard Hughes. "Toro District will create jobs, strengthen infrastructure, expand access to services and deliver a gathering place that families will enjoy for generations."

TIRZ to Fund Portions of Project

Portions of the project will be funded by a newly created tax increment reinvestment zone. The rapid growth and development of the area will support the infrastructure needs.

More details on the development will be made available in the coming weeks. For more information, visit torodistrict.com.