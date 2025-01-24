Houston ICE repatriates accused child rapist to Mexico who has illegally entered US 4 times

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — President Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration is underway with a focus on violent offenders and one of them who was arrested last year in Houston was delivered to Mexico on Wednesday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers Wednesday deported a Mexican national accused of child rape who had illegally entered the United States four times. Nestor Flores Encarnacion, 58, was transferred to Mexican authorities at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, Texas. He faces rape charges in Veracruz, Mexico.

"This foreign fugitive brazenly entered the U.S. in violation of our nation's laws on four separate occasions to evade prosecution in Mexico for allegedly raping a child," said ERO Houston Field Office Director Bret A. Bradford.

Border Patrol agents first caught Flores near Roma, Texas, in February 2002, returning him to Mexico. He was caught and returned twice more that month. ICE officers arrested him at a Houston residence in August 2024 after learning he was wanted in Mexico but he was not returned until this week.

Meanwhile, ICE agents in Boston are conducting operations targeting MS-13 gang members and murder suspects who are in the country illegally, Fox News reports.