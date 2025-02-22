Houston Hospital Seeks Identity of Mystery Patient: Young Woman Admitted Without ID

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — A Houston hospital is seeking the public's help to identify a young woman and locate her family after she arrived without identification this week.

"The patient appears to be a white female and appears to be in her late teens to early 20's," said a statement released by Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center.

"She has brown eyes with black hair. The patient is approximately 5'7" tall and weighs 113 lbs."

The woman was admitted to the hospital's emergency department at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday without any belongings.

"Anyone who can identify this patient or who has knowledge of their next of kin is encouraged to contact the Memorial Hermann Case Management Department at (713) 704-6214 or on weekends and after hours at (713) 704-2543," the statement said.