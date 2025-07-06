Harris County Launches New Broadband Initiative to Close Digital Divide in Underserved Communities

HOUSTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) – According to a new study by US Ignite, Harris County has a major digital divide problem: nearly 1 in 10 households don't have reliable internet access. But the broadband gaps aren't in western suburbs like Katy—they're concentrated in central and eastern parts of the county.

To address this digital equity challenge, county leaders just approved creating a special team called the Broadband Task Force to expand internet infrastructure and improve connectivity.

The Main Digital Divide Issues

According to a comprehensive broadband study by US Ignite, a nonprofit the county hired for $55,000 to evaluate internet access needs:

About 9% of county households have little or no broadband internet access

Past broadband expansion efforts failed because they relied on temporary grant funding that eventually ran out

Some areas, especially in Precincts 1 and 2, face severe internet connectivity gaps

The average monthly cost of broadband service is around $72 per month

The Houston Communities Most Affected by Poor Internet Access

Precinct 1 includes downtown Houston, Montrose, and the Fifth Ward along with historically Black neighborhoods like Kashmere Gardens and Sunnyside

Precinct 2 covers east Harris County areas including Huffman, Webster, Baytown, East Aldine, and Houston's Northside. According to US Ignite's digital equity research, these two precincts account for over 60% of all households without internet. The broadband roadmap document says this "highlights a deep divide linked to income, housing density, and historical underinvestment."

The New Broadband Expansion Strategy

US Ignite's digital infrastructure roadmap provides the county's main recommendations for closing the digital divide:

Establish public-private partnerships between the county and internet service providers to share costs

Prioritize fiber optic network deployment (the fastest internet technology available)

Create a permanent Digital Opportunity Fund for sustainable broadband projects instead of relying on grants

Launch two pilot broadband partnerships in the first year

Why Digital Equity Matters for Harris County

Different parts of Harris County face unique internet connectivity challenges. The more populated areas (Precincts 1 and 2) have over 60% of all households without internet, often due to income inequality and past lack of infrastructure investment. The less populated areas (Precincts 3 and 4) have fewer broadband provider options and higher internet service costs.

Next Steps for Broadband Infrastructure Development

The county would need to conduct a comprehensive digital infrastructure mapping project to identify existing fiber installations and determine what internet technology is needed.

Harris County plans to prioritize fiber-first broadband deployment over alternatives like satellite internet because, they believe fiber offers faster speeds and more reliable connectivity.

The goal is to create a sustainable, long-term digital equity strategy instead of the start-and-stop broadband efforts of the past, ensuring all Harris County residents have access to affordable, high-speed internet.