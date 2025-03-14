Harris County Sheriffs' Office seeks missing teen girl

CYPRESS, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Authorities are searching for 13-year-old Alivya Pettis, who was last seen Thursday evening in Cypress.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office reports Pettis, a Black female standing 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds, was last seen around 9 p.m. on March 13 in the 7500 block of Cypress Pin Oak Drive in the Cypress Oaks subdivision near Freeman Road and Westgreen Boulevard.

Pettis has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say it is unknown what she was wearing when she left home.

Individuals with any information regarding Pettis' whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-274-9270, Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, or via email at HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net.

Officials remind the public that harboring a runaway child is a Class A misdemeanor in Texas. A person commits an offense if they knowingly harbor a child and are criminally negligent about whether the child is younger than 18 years old and has voluntarily left home without parental consent for a substantial length of time or without intent to return.