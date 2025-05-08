Harris County Sheriff's Office Seeks Help: 76-Year-Old Houston Man Missing, Needs Medication

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Authorities are searching for a 76-year-old man who went missing earlier this week in northwest Harris County.

Joseph Kelsey was last seen Tuesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Cypress Grove Meadows Drive in North Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

"We believe Mr. Kelsey may be in imminent danger as he requires daily medication," said Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland, spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "We're asking for the public's assistance in locating him quickly."

Kelsey is described as a white male, standing 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 198 pounds. No clothing description is available.

Anyone with information regarding Kelsey's whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-274-9270, Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, or by email at HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net.