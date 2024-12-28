Multi-Agency Effort to Improve Highway 99 Safety

HOUSTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) — In response to a rise in crashes and fatalities, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office has launched a multi-agency task force to curb dangerous driving on Highway 99 (Grand Parkway). The initiative brings together the resources of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the sheriff’s offices of Fort Bend, Chambers, Liberty, and Montgomery counties.

The partnership, which began in November, aims to improve safety on one of the county’s most hazardous roadways through proactive traffic enforcement.

"Highway 99 has unfortunately become one of our most dangerous roadways," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Collaborating with our partners sends a clear message: reckless driving will not be tolerated."

The task force was formed in direct response to the increasing number of crashes and fatalities on Highway 99. This year, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2,280 crashes on the highway. Prior to the initiative, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office reported 322 crashes within their jurisdiction along Highway 99.

The sheriff’s office also responded to 9 fatal crashes on the roadway, while the Texas Department of Public Safety handled 3. Montgomery County saw two fatal crashes, and Chambers County reported one fatal crash this year.

The task force is addressing unsafe driving behaviors with increased patrols, targeted enforcement of speeding and impaired driving, and speed detection technology. In the initiative's early weeks, officers issued 418 citations and warnings, including 149 for speeding violations.

"Roadway safety is a shared responsibility," Sheriff Gonzalez said. "Every life lost on our roadways is one too many. Through proactive traffic enforcement, we aim to prevent these tragedies and promote a change in behavior within our community to encourage safer driving habits."

Drivers are urged to stay vigilant, obey traffic laws, and prioritize safety when traveling on Highway 99.