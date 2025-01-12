Harris County Mandates Backup Generators for Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Harris County now requires nursing homes and assisted living facilities to have backup power generators for heating and cooling, addressing a critical gap in state regulations.

The county-level regulation, announced Tuesday, is the first of its kind in Texas, which has the third-largest senior population in the nation and the third-highest number of seniors in nursing facilities.

"These backup generators will help save lives and protect our seniors and most vulnerable residents," said Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones, whose precinct includes Katy.

Despite its large elderly population, Texas state law does not mandate generators for air conditioning or heating in nursing homes or assisted living facilities. State rules only require new nursing homes to have generators for basic functions, while assisted living facilities have no generator requirements at all.

The new amendment, which applies to about 120 facilities in Harris County, aims to prevent the devastating consequences of prolonged power outages during extreme weather events.

Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen cited the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl in July 2024, when 14 nursing homes and 30 assisted living facilities lost power. At least one senior in a facility died during the extended outage.

"In the next oppressive heat, the next hurricane, there will be backup systems in place here in Harris County because we are taking the lead in setting higher standards of protection and safety," Christensen said.

Supporters of the ordinance acknowledge the potential financial burden on facilities, especially smaller ones. Christensen said the county will work with businesses to help them comply with the new regulation.

The mandate allows facilities until the end of 2025 to meet the new requirements.