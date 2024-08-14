Harris County Elections Worker Faces Charges Related to Ballot Shortages on Election Day

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Former Harris County elections employee Darryl Blackburn is facing multiple charges for his alleged role in causing significant disruptions during the November 2022 election, including a shortage of ballots at numerous polling stations, including Taylor High School in Katy.

The announcement was made by Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg at a news conference on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately under the not so watchful eye of Isabel Longoria and later Clifford Tatum, Mr. Blackburn represented that he worked full-time for Harris County while in truth he worked a second full-time job elsewhere," Ogg said. "The result was that he did not do his job for Harris County."

During Longoria's tenure overseeing Harris County elections, there were problems at polling locations, including long lines and delays. Some polling sites opened late or experienced issues with equipment, leading to voter frustration. Tatum's tenure was marked by operational challenges, including difficulties with election equipment and logistics that affected smooth functioning on Election Day.

Blackburn, 35, who worked for Longoria and then Tatum at the Harris County Elections Division, was thought to be working from home but was actually at another full-time position with an oil and gas firm in The Woodlands. He is accused of tampering with government documents and theft by a public servant. His actions are said to have contributed to widespread chaos on Election Day, notably through inadequate distribution of ballot paper.

The investigation, according to Ogg, failed to show that the shortage of ballots was directed at one particular party, but she says it did impact people's right to vote.

"We know that voting was disrupted. We know that there were some people in Harris County that did not get to vote," Ogg said.

The District Attorney noted that Blackburn not only stole from Harris County through timesheet fraud but also deprived people of their right to vote.

"It's compounded by the public's loss of trust in our election system here in Harris County," Ogg said. "The millions lost (in the cost of investigations) does not compare to the damage done in terms of whether people will feel good about going to vote."

Investigators say there were three days in 2022 on which Blackburn claimed to work more than 24 hours in a day. Those days were Election Day, November 8, March 1, and May 24.

"The investigation found no evidence to impact the outcome of the election for either party, but it's undeniable that there is a lot of evidence to show that Mr. Blackburn's crime did impact the election," Ogg said.

The ballot shortages were a major issue during the November 2022 election. According to a report from the Office of the Secretary of State, Elections Division, insufficient distribution of ballot paper and a lack of effective monitoring led to shortages at multiple polling locations. The report also noted that some polling stations had to cease voting due to the shortage, impacting many voters.

The audit revealed that voting at 38 polls stopped for one hour or more due to equipment malfunctions, ballot paper shortages, and other disruptions. Blackburn’s alleged failure to deliver ballot paper as required is believed to have played a significant role in these issues.

Blackburn is charged with a total of six crimes. He faces Tampering with a Government Document in five separate charges— all of which are State Jail Felonies—and one charge of Theft by Public Servant, which is a 3rd Degree Felony. The tampering charges are related to falsified work records. Additionally, Blackburn is accused of falsely reporting his work hours on January 31 and May 11, 2022, when he was supposedly traveling for his second job.

Blackburn is also facing a charge of theft by a public servant for collecting over $20,000 in paid parental leave benefits from May to early August 2022 while not fulfilling his duties at the Elections Division.

“This case isn’t about the election — it’s about timesheets,” Houston attorney Charles Flood said in a statement. Flood represents Blackburn. “The Texas Rangers made clear that the evidence shows no intent or attempt to influence the 2022 election, so it seems Ms. Ogg’s only motivation is to try and claim my client as some sort of consolation prize.”

Ogg disagrees with Flood’s claims that the case boils down to timesheets.

“Darryl Blackburn stole from the public in three ways,” Ogg said. “He stole money by claiming he was working when he was not. He stole votes by depriving voters of the ability to cast their ballots. And he stole the public’s confidence in the electoral system by singlehandedly closing polling locations at a time when faith in the system is already at historic lows.”