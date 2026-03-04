Harris County Election Results

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Democratic and Republican primaries for Harris County Judge and two U.S. House seats will head to runoffs after no candidate secured a majority of votes Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

Harris County Judge – Democratic Primary

Annise Parker led the Democratic primary for Harris County Judge with 48% of the vote. If no candidate receives more than 50%, Parker and second-place finisher Letitia Plummer, who received 37%, will advance to a runoff. Matt Salazar received 14%.

Harris County Judge – Republican Primary

Orlando Sanchez led the Republican primary for Harris County Judge with 26% of the vote. Because no candidate received more than 50%, Sanchez and second-place finisher Marty Lancton, who received 22%, will advance to a runoff. The remaining four candidates combined for 51% of the vote, with no single candidate topping 20%.

U.S. House District 18 – Democratic Primary

Christian Menefee led the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 18 with 49% of the vote. Because it appears no candidate will receive more than 50%, Menefee and second-place finisher Al Green, who received 43%, will advance to a runoff. Amanda Edwards and Gretchen Brown combined for the remaining 9%.

U.S. House District 9 – Republican Primary

In the Republican primary for U.S. House District 9, Alex Mealer led with 37% of the vote. Because no candidate received more than 50%, Mealer and second-place finisher Briscoe Cain, who received 31%, will advance to a runoff. The remaining five candidates combined for 32% of the vote.