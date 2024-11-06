HARRIS COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS
*Results are unofficial until they are canvassed after the election.
State Senator District 7
- Paul Bettencourt (R) 188,856 votes, or 63%
- Michelle Gwinn (D) 111,961 votes, or 37%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:
State Representative District 132
- Mike Schofield (R) 45,692 votes, or 59%
- Chase West (D) 31,356 votes, or 41%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:
District Attorney
- Dan Simons (R) 589,750 votes, or 49%
- Sean Teare (D) 604,519 votes, or 51%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:40%
County Attorney
- Jacqueline Lucci Smith (R) 590,386 votes, or 49.8%
- Christian Menefee (D) 596,344 votes, or 50.2%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:40%
Sheriff
- Mike Knox (R) 571,483 votes, or 48%
- Ed Gonzalez (D) 630,930 votes, or 52%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:40%
Tax Assessor-Collector
- Steve Radack (R) 592,614 votes, or 49.50%
- Annette Ramirez (D), 604,667 or 50.5%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:40%
Constable Precinct 4
- Mark Herman (R) 205,285 votes, or 62%
- Sam "Hutch" Hutchinson (D) 128,842 votes, or 38%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:40%