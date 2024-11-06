Election Returns

Harris County Election Results

by

HARRIS COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS

*Results are unofficial until they are canvassed after the election.

State Senator District 7

  • Paul Bettencourt (R) 188,856 votes, or 63%
  • Michelle Gwinn (D) 111,961 votes, or 37%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:

State Representative District 132

  • Mike Schofield (R) 45,692 votes, or 59%
  • Chase West (D) 31,356 votes, or 41%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:

District Attorney

  • Dan Simons (R) 589,750 votes, or 49%
  • Sean Teare (D) 604,519 votes, or 51%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:40%

County Attorney

  • Jacqueline Lucci Smith (R) 590,386 votes, or 49.8%
  • Christian Menefee (D) 596,344 votes, or 50.2%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:40%

Sheriff

  • Mike Knox (R) 571,483 votes, or 48%
  • Ed Gonzalez (D) 630,930 votes, or 52%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:40%

Tax Assessor-Collector

  • Steve Radack (R) 592,614 votes, or 49.50%
  • Annette Ramirez (D), 604,667 or 50.5%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:40%

Constable Precinct 4

  • Mark Herman (R) 205,285 votes, or 62%
  • Sam "Hutch" Hutchinson (D) 128,842 votes, or 38%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:40%

Click here for the results of all Harris County Elections.