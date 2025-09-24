Harris County District Clerk Won't Seek Reelection After $80K Salary Request Denied

HOUSTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Democratic Harris County District Clerk Marilyn Burgess announced Sept. 22 that she will not seek a third term after her request for an $80,000 salary increase was denied just days earlier.

Her current term ends Dec. 31, 2026, and Burgess said she also will not pursue any other elected position. The salary request would have raised her current $179,420 pay to $260,000.

Since taking office in 2019 and winning re-election in 2022, Burgess has overseen operations supporting legal proceedings across more than 90 Harris County courts alongside her staff.

"I have truly loved this job and everything we have accomplished," Burgess said. "When I leave this office on Dec. 31, 2026, it will be with my head held high, proud of our work, and grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Harris County."

Burgess Sought Pay Raise to Match Constable Salaries

The departure announcement came less than a week after Burgess appeared before Harris County commissioners Sept. 18, where she addressed her salary increase request through the county's grievance process.

The request came amid broader budget challenges, as commissioners and department heads worked to address more than $102 million in necessary cuts and savings before finalizing the fiscal year 2025-26 budget Sept. 24. During this period, various pay adjustments were approved, notably $81,000 salary increases for the county's eight elected constables.

In a Sept. 1 letter to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Burgess sought a formal salary grievance hearing. She argued that her current salary was inadequate given her role's scope and complexity, requesting an increase to match the $260,000 approved for elected constables.

"If the county chooses to significantly increase any department head's compensation, it is only fair and fiscally responsible to conduct a comprehensive and transparent review of all comparable roles," Burgess said.

County Officials Requested Pay Raises During Budget Crisis

Burgess was among several elected officials who sought pay increases during budget deliberations in August, including district court judges and the eight elected constables.

The 1987 Texas law, Section 152, governs compensation for elected county officials through a salary grievance committee structure. The committee includes nine voting public members plus designated county officials: the judge, sheriff, tax assessor-collector, treasurer, clerk, district clerk and attorney or criminal district attorney. The county judge chairs the committee but does not vote.

Committee members serve until the fiscal year ends or until they complete voting on all pending grievances.

"Let me be clear: my grievance was never just about my salary. It was about fairness, transparency and accountability," Burgess said in a Sept. 22 statement.