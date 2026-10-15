Harris County commissioner shuts down Flock cameras, cites Katy Police case among concerns

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones has shut down 61 Flock surveillance cameras at county parks and facilities, citing privacy and oversight concerns that include the alleged misuse of the technology by a former Katy police officer.

The decision comes less than a month before the Nov. 3 election, in which Briones, a Democrat, faces Republican challenger Steve Radack, a former Harris County commissioner who has questioned whether removing the cameras will make residents less safe.

Briones ordered the cameras decommissioned Oct. 8, following growing concerns about who can access surveillance information, how that information is shared and whether adequate safeguards exist to prevent misuse.

The shutdown affects 48 security cameras and 13 automated license plate readers at nine Precinct 4 parks and facilities. The cameras were covered and taken offline.

Radack questioned the decision in an interview with ABC13.

"Just to shut them down doesn't make a whole lot of sense to me at all," Radack said.

"The problem is, when you all of a sudden say, we're not going to have cameras, for example, in the parks, I mean, there's a lot of people who try to commit crimes in parks."

× Expand Steve Radack Former Harris County Commissioner Steve Radack, the Republican challenger to Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones in the Nov. 3 election

Briones cites Katy Police case

During the Oct. 15 Harris County Commissioners Court meeting, Briones specifically mentioned the Katy Police Department while discussing incidents that have raised questions about Flock's oversight.

"And I've been very troubled by the incidents we've seen everyone from Katy PD to Texas City to our own Sheriff's Office," Briones said.

Her comments follow a Covering Katy News investigation into the Katy Police Department's oversight of its Flock system after former Officer Sergio Guadalupe Rodriguez was accused of using the technology to track his ex-wife.

Rodriguez was indicted following allegations that he improperly accessed license plate information between November 2024 and April 2025.

Records obtained by Covering Katy through the Texas Public Information Act show that Katy Police had no records of audits of Rodriguez's Flock searches before receiving a complaint in October 2025.

A subsequent investigation uncovered alleged misuse.

Katy Police strengthened its written audit requirements in September 2025, explicitly requiring monthly random audits and quarterly audits of officers with Flock search privileges.

Additional automated safeguards, including abnormal-search monitoring, automatic lockouts and mandatory search documentation, were activated in June 2026.

The case illustrates a central concern in the Harris County debate: Although Flock maintains records of searches, those records do not necessarily prevent misuse or ensure that improper searches are discovered without effective oversight.

Briones previously acknowledged Flock's benefits

The decision represents a change in Briones' approach to the technology.

In May, Harris County commissioners approved a contract worth approximately $860,000 annually for Flock services, despite public concerns about privacy and surveillance.

Briones also previously acknowledged that Flock cameras helped investigators identify suspects in a shooting involving two members of her staff near a county park.

At the Oct. 15 meeting, she continued to recognize the technology's value.

"Because it is a useful tool," Briones said. "We have seen numerous incidents where it's helped."

But she said public safety must include protecting residents from improper surveillance.

"How do we maximize the public safety benefit while mitigating and minimizing the risk to our communities?" she asked.

The timing of her decision comes as surveillance technology has become a significant public concern.

A University of Houston survey conducted Oct. 3-8 found that 56% of surveyed Harris County voters opposed law enforcement use of Flock cameras, compared with 40% who supported it.

The survey was conducted immediately before Briones announced the shutdown.

Contract provisions raise concerns

Briones said her staff spent considerable time reviewing the county's agreement with Flock and communicating with the company and law enforcement agencies.

"The more I delve into the provisions of the contract, the more uncomfortable I am because there's a lot of loopholes and broad language that I don't feel comfortable with on behalf of my Precinct 4 constituents," she said.

She acknowledged that the Harris County Attorney's Office had already worked to strengthen the agreement but said additional protections were necessary.

Briones identified consistent policies governing the technology, independent audits and stronger contractual restrictions as priorities.

"Who, what, when, where, why, who has access to what degree, when, for how long, and for what," Briones said, describing the questions that policies should address.

She said her office has been working with Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman and Precinct 5 Constable Terry Allbritton who covers the Katy portion of Harris County.

According to Briones, law enforcement officials want consistent rules but have not yet completed a unified policy.

Shutdown raises questions about taxpayer costs

The decision also has financial implications.

Precinct 4 spent approximately $350,000 on Flock cameras, including installation expenses, according to information provided to FOX 26 Houston.

ABC13 separately reported obtaining records showing Flock billed the precinct nearly $175,000 in 2025.

It remains unclear how much of that investment, if any, could be recovered or whether Harris County will face additional expenses associated with terminating the contract.

Briones' office referred questions about outstanding contractual obligations, potential refunds and cancellation costs to the Harris County Attorney's Office.

The shutdown also removes surveillance equipment that law enforcement previously could use to investigate crimes at county parks and facilities.

Radack, who served as a Harris County commissioner for more than three decades before retiring in 2020, has questioned the public safety consequences of removing the cameras.

Other Harris County officials have taken different approaches.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey has said his precinct will continue using Flock cameras because of their law enforcement benefits.

His precinct operates 44 fixed license plate readers at an annual cost of approximately $125,000, according to FOX 26.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis supports Briones' decision. His office has not deployed Flock cameras.

Countywide oversight review underway

The debate extends beyond cameras controlled by individual commissioners.

During the Oct. 15 meeting, Harris County officials discussed concerns about the broader Flock network, access to surveillance information and the difficulty of establishing consistent oversight across multiple law enforcement agencies.

Commissioners voted 3-2 to establish a working group chaired by Sheriff Gonzalez to examine the technology and recommend stronger policies.

The group is expected to submit recommendations by February 2027.

Commissioners Adrian Garcia, who previously served at Harris County Sheriff, and Ramsey opposed creating the additional working group, arguing that the sheriff was already developing an oversight policy.

The countywide review follows months of discussion about the need for stronger safeguards.

Briones said her precinct would not wait for that process to conclude before taking action.

"So the bottom line for me is we have heard serious concerns from the community," she said. "And we have listened."

She said the decision should not be interpreted as rejecting the technology's potential benefits.

"We need to always have checks and balances, transparency and accountability," Briones said.

For now, Precinct 4's 61 cameras remain offline while Flock systems operated by other Harris County precincts and law enforcement agencies continue operating.