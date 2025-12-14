Greenhouse Road Sidewalk Project to help Katy and Cy-Fair ISD students

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A new four-mile sidewalk along Greenhouse Road will give students a safer path between Katy and Cypress-Fairbanks independent school district schools, eliminating a dangerous route that has forced children to walk along roadway shoulders and open ditches.

The Greenhouse Road project, connecting Morton Road to Kieth Harrow Boulevard, is part of a $16 million expansion that will add 25 miles of new sidewalks across Harris County Precinct 4, Commissioner Lesley Briones said.

Sidewalks 4 Precinct 4 Program Reaches 50-Mile Milestone

Since launching in 2023, Sidewalks 4 Precinct 4 has delivered 50 miles of new sidewalks across Alief ISD, Cy-Fair ISD and Katy ISD. By the end of this school year, the program is expected to reach 75 miles, closing long-standing gaps that forced many children and families to walk along narrow shoulders, incomplete paths or open ditches.

"Every child deserves a safe, clear, reliable path to school, and every family deserves safer streets," Briones said. "Our community has been asking for these improvements, and we are delivering them with urgency and care. These new sidewalks will improve daily life for thousands of students and strengthen the connection between Katy ISD and Cy-Fair ISD."

Greenhouse Road Sidewalk Project Targets High-Crash Corridor

The Greenhouse Road project sits within Harris County's High Injury Network, where serious pedestrian crashes are heavily concentrated. Over the past five years, this corridor has seen 22 crashes, including one that seriously injured a bicyclist.

"This sidewalk is an opportunity for our families to safely get to different places in our community. I really am thankful for the partnership with Commissioner Briones," said Doug Killian, Cy-Fair ISD Superintendent.

Katy ISD and Cy-Fair ISD Leaders Praise Safety Initiative

"We work with three different counties, subdivisions, political subdivisions, and I can tell you there is not one that is more responsive than Precinct 4. That is because of Commissioner Briones' leadership. Their mission is always about student safety," Ted Vierling, Chief Operating Officer for Katy ISD.

Students Welcome Safe Routes to School

Before construction began, many students on their way to school or the bus stop had no choice but to walk along uneven shoulders or next to open drainage ditches.

"These sidewalks to me are a long overdue improvement for our community. And they're not only going to help the students and keep us safe on our way to and from school but also provide the parents with a lot of relief knowing that their children will have a secure route every day," Alexis Woodall, high school student at Cy-Fair ISD.