Generator Fraud Arrest: Houston Man Charged in $500K Backup Power Generator Scam Operation Across Texas

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen announced Tuesday the arrest of a 46-year-old Houston resident charged with organized criminal activity following an extensive investigation into a sophisticated emergency power generator theft operation that defrauded dozens of Texas businesses.

"He preyed on businesses that provide emergency supplies and on people trying to protect their homes and families when they face times of disaster," Rosen said. "As our investigation continues, we anticipate more suspects will be charged."

The suspect, James Eric Barnes, allegedly orchestrated a scheme using compromised credit card information discovered online to purchase high-value backup generators from distributors across Texas. According to investigators, Barnes would then resell these units—typically valued between $7,000 and $10,000—at substantially reduced prices through Facebook Marketplace.

Court documents reveal that more than 30 companies throughout Texas suffered losses exceeding $470,000 since 2023. Authorities believe the operation attempted to fraudulently obtain over $900,000 in merchandise, though some transactions were intercepted before shipment. Barnes reportedly targeted businesses in multiple Texas cities including Austin, Beaumont, Brookshire, Dallas, and San Antonio, with sales concentrated in Harris County and surrounding areas.

The investigation indicates Barnes sold approximately two generators weekly over a year-long period. Law enforcement recovered 10 new, unopened generators from a storage facility during the arrest operation.

The demand for residential backup power generators and whole-home power systems has increased dramatically in recent years as extreme weather events, including Texas winter storms, hurricanes, and flooding, have caused widespread power outages across the Houston region and beyond. Industry experts report generator sales have surged over 400% following recent natural disasters, creating opportunities for criminal enterprises to exploit homeowner vulnerability.

In addition to generators, Barnes allegedly used similar tactics to acquire and resell riding lawnmowers. Investigators report he operated under numerous false identities, including aliases such as John Hoover, Michael Martin, and Ronny Martin.

If convicted of the first-degree felony charge, Barnes could face a life sentence.

Constable Rosen urges anyone who believes they may have unknowingly purchased stolen standby generators, emergency power equipment, or Generac, Kohler, or other major brand generators from Barnes to contact Precinct One at 713-755-7628. Authorities recommend homeowners seeking legitimate backup power solutions always verify dealer credentials and check serial numbers with manufacturers.

"Remember, if a deal seems too good to be true, that is because it is too good to be true," Rosen said. "Don't help criminals stay in business."