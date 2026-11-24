HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — A former Tomball Independent School District tax office manager has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud after admitting she stole nearly $1 million in property tax payments intended for the school district.

Kristi Williams, 51, of Tomball, admitted to stealing $996,174 while overseeing the district’s property tax collection operations, according to federal prosecutors.

Williams served as the district’s manager of property tax administration from January 2018 through November 2023. She was responsible for overseeing the tax office and was the only employee authorized to deposit cash property tax payments into the district’s bank accounts.

How the scheme worked

While most taxpayers paid by check or credit card, some paid their property taxes in cash. Tax office employees placed those payments in envelopes and recorded the transactions using specialized software.

The cash payments were grouped into batches of $15,000 or $20,000, at which point Williams was responsible for depositing the money into the district’s bank accounts.

Instead, Williams manipulated the district’s tax collection software to reverse the recorded payments and kept the money for her personal use, federal prosecutors said.

The school district uncovered irregularities involving the payment batches during an investigation in 2023.

Sentencing scheduled for February

U.S. District Judge Sim Lake accepted Williams’ guilty plea and scheduled sentencing for Feb. 19, 2027. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney John R. Lewis is prosecuting it.

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