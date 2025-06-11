Parker Launches Harris County Judge Campaign by blasting Republicans not incumbent Hidalgo

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Harris County judge on Wednesday, taking aim at Republicans rather than the current county judge, Lina Hidalgo, who is from her own party.

“Donald Trump is throwing millions of Americans off healthcare to fund tax cuts for billionaires – and gutting FEMA, which pays for our local response to hurricanes, flooding, and major disasters,” Parker said in a statement.

She said Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are at war with Harris County, and at war with women, people of color and public education.

Hidalgo has not yet said whether she'll be running for reelection. She has faced several challenges, including mental health struggles, conflicts with other commissioners, and personal issues such as controversy over the trade mission she's currently on in Paris, with some critics calling it a junket and Commissioners Court refusing to fund some of her proposed expenses.

Standing on the steps of the Harris County Civil Courthouse in downtown Houston while announcing her candidacy for the March 3, 2026, primary, Parker became the first major Democratic candidate to emerge as a contender for the seat held by Hidalgo.

"I am not running against anybody. I'm running for the citizens of Harris County," Parker said. "I want to make sure that there's strong leadership down here. It's going to get tougher for all of us. I have no idea if the incumbent is going to run or not."

Parker laid out a list of priorities.

"I'm running for Harris County Judge to keep our county safe, affordable, and thriving," Parker said. "I'm running to fight the chaos that is hurting our seniors, families, and small businesses. I'm running to fight for us. Now, more than ever, we need strong, proven leadership to guide our county through tough times."

Parker served as Houston mayor from 2010-2016. She was the second female mayor and first LGBTQ+ mayor in the city's history. Prior to being elected mayor, she served as city controller from 2005-2010. She was also a member of Houston City Council in an at-large position from 1998-2004.

Hidalgo was elected judge in 2018 and was reelected in 2022.

On the Republican side, Piney Point Village Mayor Aliza Dutt has announced her candidacy.