Fatal motorcycle crash on Katy Hockley Road

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist died Tuesday morning after colliding with a pickup truck on Katy Hockley Road near Jack Road in northwest Harris County.

The crash occurred about 5:30 a.m. in the 13700 block of Katy Hockley Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a tractor-trailer was traveling north on Katy Hockley with a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado following behind. The Silverado's driver attempted to pass the truck by moving into the southbound lane, where it struck an oncoming motorcycle.

The tractor-trailer and Silverado came to rest in a drainage ditch on the east side of the road. The motorcycle remained in the roadway.

Waller Harris Emergency Medical Services pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. This story will be updated when the victim's identity is released.

No other injuries were reported.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.