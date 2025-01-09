Family's Pet Goat Decapitated Near Katy, Sheriff's Office Investigating

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (AP) — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the decapitation of a family's pet goat found dead in the backyard of their West Harris County home in the Katy area.

"The homeowner told deputies he returned home on Sunday, and found their pet goat had been killed and the head was taken," Deputy Thomas Gilliland of the Harris County Sheriff's Office told Covering Katy News.

The incident occurred in the 17600 block of Glenmorris Drive in the Northgate subdivision, near Barker Cypress and West Little York roads.

"I went out there to go bring the goat in and I found that she was lifeless on the ground," Cody Robey told KHOU 11 News. "I grabbed a flashlight and I realized her head was gone, and nowhere to be found."

Security camera audio recorded what investigators believe was the attack at approximately 5:15 p.m., but no visual evidence shows anyone entering or leaving the property.

"He did not have any video of any suspect but had audio of the incident," Deputy Gilliland said.

The brutal attack could not be seen but it could be heard.

"It's awful noises," Robey said. "Terrible."

According to Robey, investigators said the goat, named Willow, showed signs of being killed by a person not another animal. Willow's body had been drained of blood, with no blood found at the scene, leading to initial speculation about potential ritualistic motives.

The goat was an anniversary gift from Robey to his wife in October. The couple and their four children have lived at the residence for three years.

The sheriff's office says no motive has been determined. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.