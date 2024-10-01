Out on Bond: Fake Dentist from Katy Allegedly Uses ‘Drill and File’ in TikTok Dental Disaster

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Houston police are searching for a Katy woman who, while out on bond for five alleged crimes, is accused of posing as a dentist and causing significant damage to a client’s teeth by inserting a veneer without first making a mold.

Juanetta Solomon, 41, is on the run and faces a felony charge of practicing dentistry without a license, according to Harris County criminal court records. The records show Solomon lives in the Elyson subdivision on Blackhawk Blossom Lane near Porter and Freeman.

This case is another example, in a long list of cases where a Harris County judges set dangerous criminals free on bond, only for that individual to commit more crimes. Solomon was set free by Democratic Judge Josh Hill for all of the following active cases against Solomon.

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – 2024

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon by a Felon – 2024

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – 2023

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon by a Felon – 2023

Assault with a Deadly Weapon – 2023

She also has a lengthy list of inactive cases that have previously moved through the Harris County criminal court system. According to KTRK TV, Solomon also has a felony conviction for the delivery of a controlled substance from December 2016 and was accused of shooting at her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend in July 2023, according to court documents.

In her most recent alleged crime, the victim told police she discovered the TikTok account "Tha_Toothly_Houston" in late March and inquired about an appointment to fix her teeth. She was directed to make an appointment with I Smilez Cosmetic Designz, according to the affidavit.

Court documents state the victim provided Solomon with photos of her mouth, including front, left, and right views, as well as a smiling image. Solomon, allegedly posing as a dentist, then quoted the victim $1,000 to replace eight bottom teeth and eight front teeth, plus $350 for a bridge, police said.

On March 30, the victim went to an office on Westpark Drive in west Houston, where a woman identifying herself as "Nikki Calloway" treated her. The victim later identified Calloway as Solomon. Court documents also note that Solomon has used the alias Juannetta Smith.

Solomon allegedly did not make a mold of the victim’s teeth but instead applied composite veneers and a bridge using significant pressure and chemicals, causing the victim to feel dizzy and request a break, according to the complaint.

Solomon also reportedly used tools described by the victim as a "drill and file" to shape the material in the patient’s teeth. The victim later had trouble closing her mouth and requested that the veneers be thinned, as they were too large and uncomfortable.

Over the following days, the victim experienced severe pain and difficulty sleeping. About a week later, she contacted Solomon after her mouth began to bleed and one of her teeth fell out. Solomon allegedly offered a follow-up appointment, but the victim instead contacted the police.

The Texas Board of Dental Examiners confirmed that Solomon is not licensed to practice dentistry, nor is she registered as a hygienist or assistant, according to the affidavit.

Authorities issued a warrant for Solomon’s arrest on Aug. 30, 2024. She remains at large and is considered a fugitive.

The victim filed a police complaint after paying nearly $2,000 and said Solomon failed to show up for a follow-up appointment to address her pain and bleeding.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.