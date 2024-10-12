Domestic Violence Awareness: Precinct 5 Constable's Office collects pajamas for victims who escape abuse

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and Constable Ted Heap's Precinct 5 Constable's office is collecting donations of new pajamas for victims of domestic violence again this month.

Victims who flee domestic violence typically escape with nothing but the cloths on their back. The new pajamas will go directly to benefit women and children seeking assistance from local domestic violence agencies.

Drop off new pajamas at these locations: