Domestic Violence Awareness: Precinct 5 Constable's Office collects pajamas for victims who escape abuse

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and Constable Ted Heap's Precinct 5 Constable's office is collecting donations of new pajamas for victims of domestic violence again this month.
Victims who flee domestic violence typically escape with nothing but the cloths on their back. The new pajamas will go directly to benefit women and children seeking assistance from local domestic violence agencies.
Drop off new pajamas at these locations:
- Pct. 5 Command – 17423 Katy Fwy.
- Pct. 5 Station 3 – 1801 S. Dairy Ashford
- Pct. 5 Station 4 – 8632 S. Braeswood
- Pct. 5 Station 5 – 10080 Cypress Creek Bend
- Pct. 5 Station 7 - 541 S. Mason
- Harris County ESD 48 Fire Station 5 – 21201 Morton Rd.
- HC ESD 48 Fire Station 3 – 1773 Westgreen Blvd.
- HC ESD48 Fire Station 1- 24127 Western Centre Dr.
- FB ESD 2 Fire Station – 2700 Spring Green Blvd.
- Steve Radack Community Center - 18650 Clay Rd.
- Thomas A. Glazier Senior Education Center - 16600 Pine Forest Ln.
- Russo's New York Pizzeria - 20900 Katy Freeway