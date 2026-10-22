Designer Diva Resale turns shopping into opportunities to help others

WEST HOUSTON — For more than 21 years, Designer Diva Resale has connected shoppers with beautiful clothing, handbags, jewelry and unique treasures at affordable prices. Behind every purchase is a larger purpose: helping people build brighter futures.

Founded by Michelle Puckett and her son, Charles Puckett, the nonprofit resale store supports mentoring for autistic adults and adults with special needs, assists women and children in 12 shelters, and contributes to animal rescue and environmental conservation.

Now, the founders are working toward developing an approximately 30,000-square-foot facility that would provide a better location and expand opportunities for education, mentoring and meaningful employment.

“Our vision is to help autistic young adults and adults with special needs develop practical skills, build confidence, pursue careers, and gain greater independence,” Michelle Puckett said. “We want to create a welcoming place where everyone is treated with kindness, dignity, and appreciation.”

× Expand Design Diva Michelle Puckett and her son, Charles Puckett, co-founders of Designer Diva Resale, stand inside their 10,000-square-foot West Houston boutique.

A designer boutique with a larger mission

Designer Diva Resale’s approximately 10,000-square-foot boutique offers new and gently used women’s clothing, from everyday fashions and business attire to cocktail dresses, evening gowns and formalwear. Shoppers can also discover designer handbags, shoes, jewelry, accessories and other distinctive finds.

Clothing is organized by size and color, while handbags and accessories are displayed in dedicated showcases. The selection makes shopping an opportunity to discover something special while supporting charitable work throughout the Houston area.

The store welcomes donated merchandise and offers consignment services for qualifying items.

“Every purchase and donation helps us continue serving others,” Puckett said. “For more than 21 years, that mission has been at the heart of what we do.”

× 1 of 4 Expand Design Diva Chanel handbags and accessories are among the designer merchandise displayed at Designer Diva Resale in West Houston, where shoppers can find luxury fashions at resale prices while supporting the store’s charitable programs. × 2 of 4 Expand Design Diva A quilted black Chanel handbag with gold-tone hardware is displayed at Designer Diva Resale in West Houston. × 3 of 4 Expand Design Diva An example of the designer clothing you can find at Design Diva. × 4 of 4 Expand Design Diva Designer Diva Resale, located at 10605 Stebbins Circle in West Houston, offers a 10,000-square-foot showroom featuring designer clothing, handbags, jewelry and accessories. Prev Next

Building skills, confidence and independence

Designer Diva Resale provides hands-on mentoring opportunities that help autistic adults and adults with special needs develop workplace and life skills. Working alongside the store’s team gives participants opportunities to practice teamwork, customer service, organization and everyday responsibilities in a supportive environment.

The proposed larger facility would allow the organization to welcome more participants and expand educational and career-development opportunities, including résumé preparation, interview skills and financial education.

“We want more adults to have the opportunity to learn, work, and feel valued,” Puckett said. “Our goal is to help each person build confidence and move toward greater independence while being encouraged and appreciated.”

Supporting people, animals and nature

The organization’s mission extends beyond the store. Designer Diva Resale supports women and children in 12 shelters, helping provide clothing and other necessities to families facing difficult circumstances, including those escaping domestic violence.

Its charitable efforts also include rescuing community cats, supporting spay-and-neuter care and helping protect monarch butterflies and honeybees.

By giving clothing and other merchandise a second life, the store also helps reduce waste while turning donated goods into resources for community programs.

Continued support from shoppers, consignors, donors and community partners will help the organization sustain these efforts and move its expansion plans forward.

Shop, donate and make a difference

Designer Diva Resale is located at 10605 Stebbins Circle, Houston, TX 77043, just east of Beltway 8.

Shoppers and merchandise donations are welcome Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 281-497-6991 or visit designerdivaresales.org.

“At Designer Diva Resale, shopping is about more than finding something beautiful,” Puckett said. “It is an opportunity to help someone else bloom.”