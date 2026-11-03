Democrats lead Harris County races as embattled treasurer Wyatt holds commanding advantage

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Democrats held commanding leads in the races for Harris County judge, two county commissioner seats and county treasurer Tuesday night, with incumbent Treasurer Carla Wyatt maintaining a substantial advantage despite a series of arrests and legal controversies during her first term.

Democrat Letitia Plummer led Republican Orlando Sanchez in the race to succeed outgoing County Judge Lina Hidalgo, while incumbent Democratic Commissioners Adrian Garcia and Lesley Briones held sizable leads over Republican challengers Richard Vega and Steve Radack, respectively.

The results, released at 7:53 p.m., included early voting and mail-in ballots but no Election Day votes. Countywide turnout stood at 39.06%, with 1,078,748 ballots cast.

Harris County Judge

Democrat Letitia Plummer received 647,449 votes, or 62%, compared with Republican Orlando Sanchez's 396,611 votes, or 37.98%. Write-in candidates Marianne "Yan" Hess and Vince Duncan received 120 and 113 votes, respectively.

Plummer led Sanchez by 250,838 votes.

The contest will determine who succeeds Hidalgo as the county's chief elected official. The county judge presides over Commissioners Court, which oversees the county budget, infrastructure, public safety funding and other county operations.

Harris County commissioner, Precinct 2

Incumbent Democratic Commissioner Adrian Garcia held a substantial lead over Republican challenger Richard Vega in the race for Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner.

Garcia received 133,943 votes, or 65.99%, compared with Vega's 69,031 votes, or 34.01%.

Garcia led Vega by 64,912 votes.

Garcia, a former Harris County sheriff, was first elected to Commissioners Court in 2018 and is seeking a third term representing Precinct 2, which includes portions of eastern Harris County.

Harris County commissioner, Precinct 4

Incumbent Democratic Commissioner Lesley Briones held a substantial lead over Republican challenger Steve Radack, a former longtime Harris County commissioner seeking a return to the court.

Briones received 147,363 votes, or 63.02%, compared with Radack's 86,415 votes, or 36.96%. Write-in candidate Michelle Gwinn received 45 votes.

Briones led Radack by 60,948 votes.

Radack previously served more than three decades on Harris County Commissioners Court, representing Precinct 3 before retiring at the end of 2020.

Briones, a former civil court judge, was first elected to Commissioners Court in 2022 and is seeking a second term.

Harris County treasurer

Incumbent Democratic Treasurer Carla Wyatt held a commanding lead over Republican challenger Marc Cowart despite a series of arrests and controversies that have overshadowed her tenure as Harris County treasurer.

Wyatt received 622,350 votes, or 60.35%, compared with Cowart's 408,907 votes, or 39.65%.

Wyatt led Cowart by 213,443 votes.

Wyatt has been arrested three times since taking office in January 2023, including twice on driving while intoxicated charges.

Her first DWI arrest came in December 2023. That charge was dismissed after she completed a pretrial diversion program, although court records showed she twice violated conditions of her bond.

In December 2025, Wyatt was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle after allegedly entering another person's vehicle outside a Houston business. A Harris County grand jury declined to indict her in April 2026.

Wyatt was arrested again in May 2026 after a Texas City police officer found her asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle stopped in a traffic lane. She was charged with DWI in Galveston County, where the case remained pending ahead of the election. Wyatt's attorney has denied that she committed a crime.

Her legal troubles continued in September when Houston police cited her for failing to control her speed after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 45. Police reported no evidence that alcohol or drugs contributed to the collision. Subsequent reporting raised questions about whether Wyatt had automobile insurance at the time.

Wyatt has maintained that her personal legal troubles do not affect her ability to perform her duties as treasurer.

The controversies have coincided with questions about the future of the office itself. Earlier this year, Harris County commissioners voted to transfer key financial responsibilities away from the treasurer's office and pursue legislation that could eventually eliminate the elected position.

Despite those controversies, Wyatt held a lead of more than 213,000 votes in the early returns.

Election results remain unofficial

All results are unofficial and reflect early voting and mail-in ballots only. Election Day votes had not been included in the Harris County Elections Department's 7:53 p.m. report.

Covering Katy News will update the results as additional votes are reported. The election results will not become official until the canvass is completed.