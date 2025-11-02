Houston airports warn of long TSA wait times at Bush and Hobby

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — The City of Houston's airport operators are advising passengers to arrive early and allow extra time for security screening at George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport.

Houston Airports says as of Nov. 1, TSA wait times may extend beyond 60 minutes at Bush and beyond 45 minutes at Hobby.

At Bush, only TSA checkpoints at Terminals A and E will be open. United Airlines is advising passengers to check luggage at Terminal C and then proceed to Terminal E by walking or taking the subway for security screening.

The subway connects all five terminals at Bush Intercontinental, allowing passengers to access available checkpoints from any terminal. The skyway then connects passengers to their gates.

At Hobby, passengers may experience reduced screening lanes.

The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.