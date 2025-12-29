Woman Paralyzed After Fleeing DWI Suspect Crashes on Fry Road in Katy area

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Cypress man is charged with intoxication assault and evading arrest after a short police pursuit ended in a Dec. 17 crash in the Katy area that left an innocent driver paralyzed.

Jahaziel Josue Reyna Alanis, 25, remained in custody at the time this story was published with his bonds totaling $100,000.

The victim suffered severe injuries in the crash and was transported to Memorial Hermann-Katy in critical condition where she underwent emergency surgery, according to a court document.

Street Racing Led to Police Pursuit

A Harris County Sheriff's Deputy saw a white 2024 Jeep Wagoneer racing another vehicle northbound on Fry Road at approximately 10:10 p.m., the prosecutor's complaint states. Both vehicles ran a red light at Tealbrook Drive, which is a quarter mile north of Freeman Road.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop on the Wagoneer, but Alanis made a U-turn and began fleeing southbound at high speed, the court document states.

"Deputy Salinas advised he was unable to see the collision due to the distance between him and the Defendant when the crash occurred," the prosecutors complaint says. But, investigators say they have a witness who did see the crash.

42-Second Pursuit Ends in Crash

Deputy Salinas pursued the Wagoneer with lights and sirens for about a half-mile. The pursuit lasted approximately 42 seconds according to the prosecutor's report.

The crash occurred in the 7200 block of Fry Road when Alanis struck the victim's 2006 Toyota Camry from behind while it was stopped at a red light at Tealbrook Drive.

The victim was found unresponsive in her vehicle. The Jeep rolled onto its side during the collision.

Suspect Admits to Drinking, Prior DWI

Alanis was also transported to Memorial Hermann-Katy, where the Sheriff's Office says he admitted consuming alcohol and racing.

"The defendant further admitted to racing the vehicle on the roadway and that he fled from Deputy Salinas because he had a prior Driving While Intoxicated conviction," the prosecutor's complaint says.

Prosecutors say Alanis' blood alcohol concentration was 0.167, more than two times the legal limit of 0.08. The test was administered more than two hours after the crash.