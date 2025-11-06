REGIONAL NEWS: Harris County Sheriff's Office offers $5,000 reward for information on recent shootings of juveniles

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News)—The Harris County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers of Houston are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects connected to a series of recent shootings in the Houston region where juveniles were wounded.

Sheriff's Office Calls Recent Shootings 'Tragic and Senseless'

At a news conference who appealed for information, John Nanny, Harris County Sheriff's Office assistant chief, called the incidents tragic and senseless.

"These cases are heartbreaking," Nanny said. "Young lives were forever changed because of reckless decisions. We are asking our community to come forward, even one piece of information could help detectives bring justice to the victims and their families."

Halloween Party Shooting in Houston Leaves Three Injured

On Oct. 26 at about 1:10 a.m., Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting at a large Halloween party in the 9200 block of Cornett Drive in Houston. About 100 people attended after the event was advertised on social media.

An altercation occurred between the suspect and others present, during which the suspect fired a handgun into the crowd, striking three male victims. All three victims were transported to area hospitals in stable condition.

The suspect fled prior to deputies' arrival. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 16–19 years of age, thin build, 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a black skeleton costume. He was accompanied by a female wearing a military-style costume and a second male wearing a green hoodie with a live lizard on his shoulder.

Gunfire Reported at Large Juvenile Gathering in Spring

On Nov. 1 at about 11:30 p.m., Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of gunfire at 27499 Nelson Street in Spring. Initial information indicates a large gathering involving juveniles was occurring at the location when a physical altercation took place, followed by multiple gunshots.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire but did not observe the shooter. No confirmed victims have been located; however, investigators were advised a potential gunshot victim may have been transported from the scene by private vehicle. Area hospitals were checked with negative results.

Three Teens Wounded in Humble Sports Complex Shooting

On Nov. 2 at about 12:36 a.m., Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting at the Fall Creek Sports Complex located at 8910 Wyatt Shores Drive in Humble. Preliminary investigation indicates a large group of juveniles gathered at the property following a Halloween party in the Summer Creek subdivision. While on the premises, an unknown suspect or suspects discharged a firearm, striking three 17-year-olds — two males and one female. All victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Law Enforcement Urges Community Responsibility

Investigators continue to pursue leads in all three cases. Nanny urged the public, particularly young people, to think before engaging in violence or sharing event details online that may draw unsafe crowds.

"We cannot normalize these kinds of events," Nanny said. "We all share the responsibility to make sure our teens come home safe."