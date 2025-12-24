Community rallies around 3-year-old boy orphaned in Grand Parkway wrong-way crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A community fundraising campaign has raised more than $78,000 as of Wednesday morning for the 3-year-old survivor of a wrong-way crash that killed three members of his family on the Grand Parkway. The crash happened in Fort Bend County. The family lives in Harris County.

Toddler faces surgeries, long recovery after losing entire family

Diego Gael Pena Rodriguez remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition following the Dec. 21 collision that killed his parents and sister. The boy faces multiple surgeries and a lengthy recovery, according to a GoFundMe page created by family members Omar Pena and Christian Rodriguez.

Wrong-way driver strikes family returning from holiday party

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on the northbound lanes of State Highway 99 near FM 1464 when a suspected drunk driver traveling the wrong way struck the family's vehicle head-on. Diego Pena Jr., 26; Lizbeth Rodriguez Contreras, 27; and Camila Pena, 5, were killed. The family had been returning from a holiday party.

Mother was beloved teacher, daughter attended same school

Rodriguez Contreras was a fourth-grade teacher at Metcalf Elementary School, a Cy-Fair ISD campus at 6100 Queenston Blvd. in Houston, where Camila attended pre-kindergarten.

"In an instant, Dieguito lost the people who loved him, protected him, and were his entire world," the fundraiser states.

GoFundMe supports medical care, funeral costs

The GoFundMe campaign seeks to cover Diego's hospital expenses and surgeries, funeral and burial services for the three family members, immediate living expenses for relatives caring for the boy, and ongoing support for his future.

Family members described Diego Pena Jr. as a devoted father who worked overtime alongside his wife to provide for their young family. The couple had recently purchased their first car and home.

"Camila had a contagious smile that would make it impossible for you to have a bad day when you were with her," the fundraiser states. "Her best friend was Dieguito."

Charges pending against suspected drunk driver

The wrong-way driver, a 28-year-old woman, was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has not released her name, and charges are pending as investigators continue to review evidence. Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The Sheriff's Office tells Covering Katy News that the name of the driver will be release once an arrest has been made.

Read our original story about this case.