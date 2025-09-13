Briones Details $220M Infrastructure Plan for Growing Katy Region

KATY (Covering Katy News) — Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Leslie Briones outlined major infrastructure and public safety investments for the Katy area during the annual State of the Counties program Thursday, citing the region's explosive growth as both an opportunity and challenge.

Speaking to business and community leaders at the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce and Katy Area Economic Development Council event, Briones highlighted her precinct's response to serving more than 1 million residents in the Katy region.

"Precinct 4 alone is bigger than eight US states, and you'll see we have 62 parks, 10 community centers, and seven school districts," Briones said. "And we have 1,600 miles of road miles in unincorporated areas that we work on."

Budget Priorities Reflect Public Input

Briones announced that Harris County commissioners voted this week to pass a balanced budget that closes the county's deficit while making what she called "a historic investment in public safety." The budget ensures sheriff's deputies and constables receive pay parity with the Houston Police Department.

"What we heard loud and clear, public safety, top priority," Briones said, citing feedback from town halls and surveys conducted with Rice University's Kinder Institute. She said investing in public infrastructure like roads and bridges was the second most important priority to residents.

"Number two, public infrastructure. And within that, flood mitigation, disaster preparedness, and readiness. And then number three, public health."

"I'm really thankful for the partnership of so many of you in this room so that we've been able to amplify what we are doing at Mary Jo Peckham Park in terms of immunizations."

The commissioner said the budget accomplishes these priorities "while protecting and preserving all of these key priorities, all of the other justice and safety investments, public health, infrastructure, disaster readiness."

Infrastructure Focus on Safety, Connectivity

A key achievement Briones highlighted was the construction of 50 miles of sidewalks in one year, with 23 miles within Katy ISD boundaries. The project addressed safety concerns as school districts made cuts to bus services.

"I was very troubled that our kids are walking in these incredibly congested roads, and we don't have sidewalks in many of them, which is a problem," she said. "So I challenged my team... we were able to build fifty miles of sidewalk in one year, which had never been done to the best of my knowledge in the worst time ever."

She announced plans to invest another $16 million in a second phase of sidewalk construction.

The commissioner also detailed partnership projects totaling more than $220 million in infrastructure improvements, achieved by leveraging Precinct 4's investment with matching funds from 30 partners to "essentially double the infrastructure projects that we'll be able to do."

Regional Collaboration on Transportation

Briones outlined several major transportation initiatives, including upgrading Clay Road from two lanes to four lanes with underground drainage in partnership with Waller County. She praised collaboration with neighboring counties and state officials.

"We're about to launch a huge opportunity with regard to Hempstead Road," she said, noting 31 miles in the Harris County portion with potential extension into Waller County.

"We look forward to working together so that we are connected, safe, and are reducing congestion."

The commissioner also mentioned ongoing work on the Westpark Tollway in partnership with Fort Bend County and improvements to the Katy Freeway managed lanes with Harris County Toll Road Authority.

Education and Economic Development

Acknowledging Katy ISD's addition of 12 new schools since 2018, Briones emphasized the connection between education and economic opportunity. Harris County has made the largest investment in apprenticeships in county history, doubling available slots.

"I believe people move to this region because they want to better provide for themselves and their family," she said. "Now people can earn a living to provide for them and their families, earn a skill, get a certification, and be directly connected to employment."

Briones called on increasing collaboration to improve education and employment.

"So all of us as business leaders, as community civic leaders, how can we be as strategic in linking our ISDs, community colleges, working with employers to maximize, not only for the opportunities we need today, but I want us to continue dominating for centuries to come," she said.

Briones also noted that the county raised property tax exemptions for residents 65 and older and disabled homeowners to $320,000 to address affordability concerns.

Disaster Preparedness Focus

Briones emphasized the importance of disaster preparedness, noting the county's expansion of the HEART (holistic assistance response team) program county-wide to connect people in crisis with resources rather than overcrowding jails.

"As we prepare, I pray, literally pray, that we do not have any more disasters for many years. Although, realistically, we know it's coming," she said. "We're Texans and we will take care of each other."

The event, held at Legacy Stadium, featured commissioners from all three counties that serve the Katy area: Harris, Fort Bend and Waller counties. Briones praised the collaborative spirit among local officials and called the region's growth a model for other communities.

"This isn't a zero sum game," she said. "I think if we focus on our common purpose and what we can advance together, that is the community I wanna raise my kids in."