Body Found in George Bush Park

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office deputies responded late Tuesday afternoon to a report of a body discovered on South Barker Cypress Road near George Bush Park.

After deputies determined the death appeared to be a homicide, the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division was called to the scene.

When Covering Katy News arrived, the roadway was blocked and deputies were gathered on the left side of the road approximately halfway between Westheimer Parkway and the dead end where the road meets the park's hike and bike trails.

The body was found on the north segment of South Barker Cypress Road, the lesser-traveled stretch north of Westheimer Parkway that extends into George Bush Park, not the busier commercial section south of the parkway.

The case remains under active investigation, and no additional details were available as of press time.