WEST HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A 49-year-old woman was shot in the knee by a Harris County sheriff's deputy on Thanksgiving night during a mental health crisis at the Aspen Club apartment complex in the Bear Creek area near Highway 6 and Clay Road.

A review by Covering Katy News of the sheriff's office's complete news conference, including its Spanish-language briefing, provides a more comprehensive account of the shooting, the circumstances leading to the confrontation and the department's mental health crisis response.

Authorities said deputies had responded to at least two previous calls involving the woman and knew before arriving Thursday that she might be armed.

“On the call slip, it did mention that she was suffering from a mental health crisis, possibly had a weapon on her,” said Saulo Suarez, of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched at approximately 8 p.m. to 16111 Aspenglenn Drive.

Efforts to de-escalate the confrontation

Suarez said a patrol deputy attempted to communicate with the woman and de-escalate the situation. The woman was verbally aggressive, exited her vehicle and continued approaching the deputy as he attempted to create distance between them.

Suarez said the woman produced a handgun and continued approaching the deputy despite his efforts to persuade her to put down the weapon.

The deputy fired, striking the woman in the knee. Other deputies arrived and provided medical assistance, including applying a tourniquet.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was reported to be in stable condition, conscious and alert Thursday night.

The deputy, a four-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was not injured.

Specialized mental health team not dispatched

Suarez said Harris County sheriff's deputies receive crisis intervention training beyond what the state requires. The department also has specialized Crisis Intervention Response Teams, although one was not dispatched in this case.

“But this particular situation just escalated so quickly,” Suarez said.

He commended the deputy for continuing his efforts to communicate with the woman and de-escalate the confrontation.

“The last thing we want to do is pull a weapon out unless it's absolutely necessary,” Suarez said.

Behavioral health therapists and specialists from the sheriff's office also responded to the scene following the shooting to provide support for the deputy.

Body camera footage to be released

The sheriff's office's homicide, crime scene and internal affairs units are investigating the shooting. The Harris County District Attorney's Office is conducting a parallel investigation.

Suarez said body camera footage would be released within approximately 45 days.

Authorities said there was no continuing threat to the surrounding community following the shooting.

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