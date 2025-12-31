Arrest Warrant Details: Harris County Treasurer Carla Wyatt Charged With Burglary of Motor Vehicle

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — A warrant obtained by Covering Katy News provides details of the Dec. 27 arrest of Harris County Treasurer Carla Wyatt, who has been charged with burglary of a motor vehicle after being found inside someone else's car at a Washington Avenue business in Houston.

Wyatt, 55, was arrested after Houston police responded to a call at 5922 Washington Ave. around noon, according to the warrant.

What the Arrest Warrant Says Happened

The vehicle's owner told police she parked her Toyota Sienna minivan along the 5900 block of Washington Avenue around 9:55 a.m. on Dec. 27. When she returned around 11:50 a.m., she found Wyatt inside her vehicle.

The car was unlocked because "her vehicle locking mechanism [was] not functioning properly," the warrant states. She had her keys with her and "did not give anyone permission to access her vehicle," the warrant says.

A coworker alerted the vehicle owner that someone was in her car and showed her video of Wyatt inside the vehicle.

Witnesses Describe What They Saw

Witnesses told police that the minivan owner approached them with a translation on her phone from Spanish to English asking for help. They told police they saw Wyatt moving the minivan's contents outside of the vehicle.

The witnesses opened both car doors and asked Wyatt to step out and wait for police.

What Wyatt Told Police

When officers questioned Wyatt, she said "she had a conversation with the complainant where she gave her consent," according to the warrant. But when police pressed Wyatt she admitted the conversation never happened.

"The defendant added that she didn't do anything wrong and only sat in the complainant's vehicle," the warrant states.

Police saw video footage showing Wyatt inside the minivan. Wyatt was identified by her Texas driver's license.

Wyatt given very low bond

The Harris County District Attorney's Office accepted the burglary charge against Wyatt who was released on an unsecured $100 bond. She did not have to pay any money to avoid being held in jail until her trial, and she would only owe the $100 if she fails to appear in court. The bond amount is extremely low for a burglary charge. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2.

Previous Legal Troubles

This is not Wyatt's first encounter with law enforcement. In December 2023, she was charged with driving under the influence. According to the Houston Chronicle, Wyatt twice violated the conditions of her DUI bond in 2024.

Court records show she first violated her bond in January 2024 after failing to install a court-ordered ignition interlock device. After installing the device, which requires a driver to test their blood alcohol level before starting their vehicle, she received another violation for blowing above the legal limit around 7 a.m. in March 2024.

At the time of those violations, Wyatt was serving as a member of the Harris County Bail Bond Board, which oversees and implements rules and regulations related to the issuance of bonds and licensing of bondsmen in Harris County. As an elected county treasurer, she is required by state law to serve on that board.

Following her second bond violation, Wyatt agreed to participate in a pre-trial intervention program overseen by the Harris County Supervision and Correction Department, according to court records reported by the Chronicle.

Commissioners Court to Review Issue

Harris County Commissioner Tom Ramsey said he has put the issue on the commissioners court agenda and the matter will be publicly reviewed by the court on Jan. 8.