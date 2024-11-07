Allbritton Elected Pct. 5 Constable - will replace retiring Ted Heap

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Precinct 5 Constable's Office, which patrols parts of Katy within Harris County, will have a new leader on Jan. 1. Terry Allbritton, a longtime member of the Precinct 5 command staff, will replace retiring Constable Ted Heap after winning Tuesday's election with 53% of the vote.

Allbritton, a Republican, has served the Precinct 5 Constable’s Office for 30 years, and has been a member of the command staff for the past ten years.

“I believe in constant improvement, and we should never stop looking for ways to enhance our operations,” Allbritton said during his campaign.

He has pledged to "enhance neighborhood patrols" and ensure that deputies follow community policing practices. Additionally, Allbritton emphasized a commitment to targeting violent crime while increasing community outreach.

“That means strengthening ties with the community and residents and always looking for innovative crime-fighting solutions,” he told Community Impact. “I also plan to expand our social media posts so citizens can be better informed of what is going on in their communities.”

Allbritton's victory comes as two incumbent constables also secured re-election.

In Precinct 4, longtime Republican Constable Mark Herman won a third term with 61% of the vote. Precinct 2’s Sherman Eagleton, a Democrat, also secured a third term with 55% of the vote.

Harris County has eight elected constables, who collectively employ 1,800 sworn deputies. They patrol the unincorporated areas of Harris County and supplement the Sheriff's Office patrols.