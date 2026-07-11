19-year-old killed in shooting at FM 529 and Grand Parkway in west Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot early Friday while stopped at the intersection of FM 529 and the Grand Parkway in west Harris County, according to a report published by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Harris County deputies respond to fatal shooting

Deputies were dispatched at approximately 2:48 a.m. Friday to a drive-by shooting involving a vehicle stopped at the intersection.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim unresponsive in the driver's seat of his vehicle with gunshot wounds.

"Deputies observed that the vehicle's engine was still running and that the passenger side door of the vehicle had been struck numerous times by gunfire," the sheriff's office report said. "EMS personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased."

According to the sheriff's office, family members tracked the victim's location using the vehicle's GPS system and arrived at the scene after locating the vehicle.

Investigators say suspect fled after opening fire

Homicide detectives determined the victim was traveling westbound on FM 529 toward the Grand Parkway when he stopped at the intersection. A gray sedan, possibly a Hyundai, pulled alongside the passenger side of the victim's vehicle.

"An unknown suspect(s) fired several rounds into the victim's vehicle before fleeing the scene," the sheriff's office report said.

As of Saturday morning, investigators had not identified a suspect or the victim. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks information

"The motive for the shooting remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing," the sheriff's office report said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).