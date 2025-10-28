Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade to open in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade has broken ground on a new location at 27201 Fulshear Bend Drive, marking the third store for franchisees Mohammed and Pam Layeeq and the first in Texas to have a drive-thru.

Third Location for Local Franchisees

The Layeeqs own and operate a Wow Wow location in Katy at 25220 Kingsland Blvd. near Katy Mills and another location in Houston. The new Fulshear store will serve lemonades, acai bowls, smoothies, poke bowls and other menu items.

"We are incredibly excited to bring our fresh and honest ingredients to the thriving community of Fulshear," Mohammed and Pam Layeeq said. "This new location, with our first-ever Texas drive-thru, will allow us to serve our customers even more efficiently. We are proud to be part of Fulshear's growth and can't wait to welcome everyone."

Brand Leadership Praises Franchisees

Jeffrey Laird, CEO of Wow Wow Brands, said Mohammed and Pam Layeeq are committed to the brand and community.

"Their deep commitment to the brand, their community, and the quality of their food and service is truly inspiring," Laird said. "We are confident they will be highly successful in Fulshear and continue to be wonderful ambassadors for the Wow Wow brand."

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade uses natural ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.